Bop Shop: Songs From Mac Miller, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
88-Keys ft. Mac Miller and Sia: "That's Life"
One night, sitting opposite Mac Miller, producer 88-Keys sparked an idea in the late rapper. Their conversation was about the power of relationships in their lives, how they changed them and how they made time special. They recorded "That's Life," but it leaked under the title "Benji The Dog." 88-Keys pleaded with fans to wait for the official version. It turns out, it's worth the wait.
"That's Life" feels like clearing up all bad blood, in the same way that Miller's verse on "Time" by the Free Nationals and Kali Uchis offered catharsis for the rapper's past partners. With "That's Life," the man in the mirror is who Miller's apologizing to, letting him know that, hey, shit happens. There's nothing truer than the four-word phrase "Fuck it, that's life." Soothing moans in the background give Miller the chance to surge clean past it for a pounding downpour of rocky words that speak openly about past trials and tribulations. Sia's rebuttal at the end only sweetens the deal, pairing with one of Miller's finest verses. It almost feels like a message from beyond: He's giving us a thumbs-up with his wide, goofy grin. –Trey Alston
-
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes - "Señorita"
First thing's first: No, this new collab doesn't sample Justin Timberlake's 2002 single of the same name. That's a good thing, because Camila and Shawn's musical chemistry is in a league all its own — "Señorita" is a luring offering from two of today's biggest pop stars, and its arrival on the first day of summer feels simply destined. The pair are at their best and flirtiest here, recounting a steamy summer fling born in the Miami heat and fueled by Tequila Sunrises. "I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya / But every touch is ooh la la la," they sing on the breezy hook, their voices accentuated by Spanish guitar plucking and finger snaps. This marks Camila and Shawn's second collaboration — after 2015's moody, vindictive "I Know What You Did Last Summer" — and hopefully not their last. I, for one, am fully in favor of these two becoming the pop version of Ja Rule and Ashanti, teaming up again and again for years to come. –Madeline Roth
-
The Regrettes: "I Dare You"
If you haven't already stanned The Regrettes, it's time to start. The power-pop punk band commands more attention with each track as they prepare for the release of their sophomore album, How Do You Love? "I Dare You" is the latest sampling from the forthcoming LP, and with a beat that's as doo-wop as it's punk and a dreamily charming visual, it's the perfect song to get you started.
Over a thumping bass drum and handclaps, frontwoman Lydia Night croons about the desperation that comes with beginning to fall in love: a mix of anxiety and excitement as you try to convince someone – and yourself – to give up control and dive in headfirst. And there's something undeniably fun about the way lyrics like "Stains on your sweater / You think you know better" and "You're a child, and it's kinda wild / How you're the one who brings the sun" roll off the tongue. The music video finds the band co-opting what looks like an empty studio and turning it into their own cloud-covered dreamscape, complete with a tea party, hospital rooms, and quirky dance moves. Pink glows and bright colors are aplenty, reminding us what it feels like to be in love – and that music, too, can lift our hearts off the ground for a moment. –Carson Mlnarik
-
Bhad Babie: "Lotta Dem"
Danielle Bregoli is far more than the "cash me outside" girl, and I'm tired of trying to convince people of that fact. She's a rapper, and a damn good one. But that's a conversation for another day.
On "Lotta Dem," Bregoli's sing-along rap is full of braggadocio, and I feel just as "bhad" as I know she does as she spits these gilded bars. I don't have a lot of "bands" in the bank, and my life is far less exciting than anything she probably gets up to on a daily basis, but I can't help but admire how she's completely unafraid to remind us at every opportunity that she's got it like that. And every time she drops a new banger, I'm running to listen to it as soon as humanly possible.
"Can't tell me shit like an NDA" speaks to me as a journalist. And I just wish we could hang out, you know? I wanna be her bestie like Megan Thee Stallion. –Brittany Vincent
-
Frankie Cosmos: "Windows"
Your summer is about to get a whole lot better because Frankie Cosmos is back with new music. "Windows" is the first single off of Frankie's upcoming fourth album, and it provides a pleasing injection of bedroom-pop vocals over indie-pop bounce that make the track good for frolicking merrily along to or getting lost in your feels to, depending on whatever mood you may be in. "For me the lyrics cover some of the slow movements of relationships," says frontperson Greta Kline. "The shifts that occur in ways of thinking over time." Close It Quietly is out September 6. –Bob Marshall