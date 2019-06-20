Taylor Swift Just Gave Fans An Inside Look At That Iconic Pop Queens Pageant Scene

YouTube/Taylor Swift

Ever since Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video hit the internet, fans have been desperate for some behind-the-scenes footage. And as we all know, when fans ask, the pop star delivers. Today (June 20), Swift uploaded a video to her YouTube channel that, if nothing else, proves that filming the iconic pop queen pageant scene with some of the most well-known drag queens was just as fun as we had imagined.

In the nearly three-minute-long clip, which took place on the first day of filming, Swift explained the scene briefly before sharing her initial reactions to the iconic drag looks featured in the video. "We have these incredible drag queens who have created amazing looks and are impersonating, kind of, pop stars today." It seems that even at this point, Taylor wasn't quite prepared for how epic the looks would truly turn out to be.

"I'm dying," Swift said when she first saw RuPaul's Drag Race star Adore Delano dressed in Katy Perry drag. "She's gonna lose her shit. This looks so good." Then, in true Taylor fashion, she told Tatianna — who was dressed up as Ariana Grande — that she'd be there all day, and to reach out if she needed anything. "I'll be on set," she said. "Anything you need — snacks — I'm here." She's nothing if not hospitable.

But don't worry — the fun didn't end there. The video took a sweet turn when Taylor decided to offer her good friend Todrick Hall the opportunity to co-executive produce the music video. "My friend Todrick is one of those people who's very generous with his effort and time, and he would never ask for credit when he deserves it," Swift explained. "So, he has put so much into this video, whether it was casting or ideas, or fashion and logistics, he's basically booked half this video, so I'm going to ask him to be co-executive producer."

After presenting him with a card, which gave him the option to check off "Girl, yes" or "Honey, no," Todrick happily accepted. "I never got to go to prom, but if there was anything that was close to a prom-posal, it was what I just experienced," he said. "... Anyway, thank you, Taylor. This is the sweetest thing anyone's ever done. You really always out-do yourself as a friend, and I'm Team Taylor for life." Aren't we all?