Lil Nas X Wonders About Old Fans' Intentions On Nirvana-Interpolating 'Panini'

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify)

Lil Nas X's '"Old Town Road" made him a superstar, but it wasn't overnight. He worked the record for a while and now it's become one of the biggest songs in Billboard history, in its 11th straight week of Billboard Hot 100 dominance. He's gained a lot of new fans and, if his new song "Panini" is to be believed, he's lost a lot as well. "Panini" asks an important question: for older fans who have forsaken him, what exactly do they want from him?

"Panini" isn't a country record, not even close. It's more contemporary hip-hop, with some R & B flavoring courtesy of some milky melodies and it interpolates Nirvana's "In Bloom." It references Panini, an obsessive feline friend from the cartoon Chowder. The song looks at older fans who were initially happy of his success who have grown resentful. He asks playfully, and slightly seriously, what more do they want from him? It's clear that he doesn't necessarily care though because, at the end of the day, it's all about progression which brings new fans. "I need a big Benz, not another fan/But I still want you as a fan," he sings.

"Panini" will appear on Lil Nas X's forthcoming EP 7. It'll be one of eight songs, in case you were only expecting seven. It'll feature a song produced by Travis Barker and should have animated videos for each song.

Watch the creepy CGI animation for "Panini" up above.