Louis Tomlinson Could Quite Possibly Be Heading Out On Tour Next Year

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Louis Tomlinson could be heading out on tour next year. He could also be working on new music for his long-awaited debut studio album. We know this because Wednesday night (June 19), he was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he engaged in friendly conversation with the host and unveiled some interesting new musical tidbits for fans to latch onto with a smile on his face.

But most importantly, he seems to be in a good mental space after dealing with tragedy, including the death of his sister in March and the passing of his mother in late 2016, which he reflected on in his latest single, "Two of Us," in It looks like the very positive next chapter for Tomlinson is set to begin unfolding shortly.

Tomlinson's plethora of good news came in the course of his conversation with Corden that covered everything from new music to pretending to be a cat. Tomlinson revealed that he's been working on new music for his debut solo album, simply saying that he has "for a while now." Back in 2017, he released a string of one-off singles including "Just Hold On" with Steve Aoki, the Bebe Rexha collab "Back to You," and the Britpop-punky "Miss You."

Additionally, some prodding by Corden let loose another nugget of hopeful info: He could be going on tour next year at smaller venues. It wasn't a definite answer, but Tomlinson revealed he's really excited about the prospect.

With his debut studio album in the works, it looks like we'll be hearing more from him soon. Watch Tomlinson talk about touring up above.