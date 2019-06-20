Sophie Turner’s Dad Always Wanted Her To Marry A Musician, So Dreams Do Come True

(Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner unexpectedly tied the knot on May 1 in Las Vegas, fans were stunned by the news — especially since the couple had been planning a huge wedding celebration this summer in Paris. But once the initial shock wore off and Jophie shippers everywhere realized their dreams had come true, they were left with just one question: How did the couple's parents react?

As it turns out, the Game of Thrones actor's dad was actually pretty cool about the whole thing. And apparently, he's even taken a liking to the Jonas Brothers's new music! "He's getting into the Jonas Brothers," Sophie said during a new episode of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's "The HFPA in Conversation" podcast that posted yesterday (June 19). "They weren't his demographic! But he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."

While we totally agree that Joe, Nick, and Kevin's new music is some of their best, we somehow can't stop thinking about how our own parents would react if we were to, say, hop on a flight to Vegas, hit up a wedding chapel real quick, and promise to spend the rest of our lives with someone. After all, Joe's parents found out about the nuptials online, which he revealed to SiriusXM earlier this month.

Fortunately for Sophie, her dad didn't seem to mind at all — which might have to do with the fact that Joe's a musician. "So yeah, my dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of ... 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician!' So I got one of them right."

But Sophie's dad isn't the only one who's stoked about her marriage to Joe Jonas. The actor shared in the podcast that she's loving married life, despite the fact that it's a big adjustment. "I keep going from boyfriend, to fiancé, to husband, I can't figure out what to say," she revealed in the HFPA podcast. "It's early days but we're very happy." Isn't that all that truly matters?