See Jonas Brothers Sing In Spanish (!!) In Sebastian Yatra's Vibrant 'Runaway' Video

The Jonas Brothers' 2019 comeback has taken an unexpected turn, with the band of brothers going bilingual for the first time ever.

Fresh off the release of their Happiness Begins album, Kevin, Joe, and Nick have joined forces with rising Colombian star Sebastian Yatra on his new single, "Runaway." The bilingual banger also features Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha, and the video finds all six artists ringing in the summertime with a vibrant dance party where confetti pours like rain, kids bust out the best dance movies, and each bold outfit and colorful backdrop is more eye-popping than the last.

Nick kicks off the track with some English-language flirtation: "If you wanna we can run away / I know you think about it everyday." Natasha cranks up the heat with a sultry verse of her own, Daddy Yankee comes through with characteristically energetic bars, and Yatra takes lead on the infectious hook, with the Jo Bros joining him in singing, "Baby, let's run-a run-a, run-a, run-a, run-a, run away / Con la luna llena, solos en la arena."

Catch all the feel-good vibes in the Daniel Duran-directed video below.