Drake Has Switched To 'Album Mode'

(Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images)

All's good in Toronto, also known as The 6. The Canadian capital's NBA team, the Raptors, won its first championship in league history last week. To commemorate the special occasion, the team's global ambassador, Drake, released two new songs. Now, there's potentially a third occasion to celebrate in the city and for fans of Drizzy around the globe: According to an Instagram post, he's back in the studio working on a new album.

Drake announced his mode change today (June 19) with a series of posts captioned, "Album Mode." The thing about these pictures is that they look decidedly un-album mode. He's golfing in one, drinking wine on a tennis court in another, then swimming with the wine glass in the last one. Maybe "Album Mode" is a code term for vacation.

There's one photo in particular, however, that screams that work is getting done. Drake stands on the phone looking fierce, probably calling to get some samples cleared. We don't know yet when the music's coming, but at least we know he's in the lab cooking something up.

Drake's two-pack of new songs, "Money in the Grave" with Rick Ross and "Omertà," are the first tastes of new Drizzy following last year's Scorpion. One of that album's cuts, "God's Plan," won Drake the award for Best Rap Song at the 2019 Grammys.