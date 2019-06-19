Marvel Studios

Spider-Man And Mysterio Have A Heart To Heart In New Far From Home Footage

We're only a few weeks out from the debut of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Marvel fans are also getting a double-dose of Marvel with the return of Avengers: Endgame to theaters with extra footage. That doesn't mean anyone is averse to new glimpses at the upcoming movie, though.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal took to his personal Instagram account to deliver just that, sharing a quick clip of his character Mysterio, spending time with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Parker wasn't under the impression he was going to have to suit up while overseas and become the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man on vacation, but he ends up doing just that.

"Fury asked me to come up here and see how you're doing. I guess he felt bad about snapping at you," Mysterio says as he floats up to a rooftop where Peter appears to be brooding.

"Really?" asks Parker.

"...You guys do have sarcasm on this earth, right?" Mysterio claps back.

The clip is actually quite sweet, as Mysterio opens up a bit to Parker and tells him how glad he is that Peter is there with him to fight the impending threat.

"It's really nice to have somebody to talk about superhero stuff, you know?" Peter is obviously experiencing a very vulnerable moment in this clip, but we have a feeling it's all going to go south not long after when this cop takes place in the movie.

Mysterio is usually a villainous character in the Marvel Comics continuity, but it appears he's been given something of a heroic slant in the movie, helping both Peter and SHIELD and hanging out with Nick Fury. Of course, that could all change in the blink of an eye. You know how these movies go.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to debut in theaters on July 5, just in time for that long holiday weekend.