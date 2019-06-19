Game Of Thrones' Cersei Was Originally Going To Have A Miscarriage

HBO

The final season of Game of Thrones was, shall we say, divisive. It ended up tying several of the show's plot threads from throughout the season together, but some fans weren't exactly pleased with some of the characters' resolutions.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8.

For instance, many were looking for Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to be barreling toward a much more grisly death than simply being buried in rubble and dying together with her brother (and lover) Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

Much of Cersei's role, in fact, was diminished throughout the final season, much to many fans' dismay. However, it appears she was going to have a much more intriguing extended storyline before things took a turn the way they did. According to Headey herself during an appearance at Munich Comic-Con, the actress was originally going to have a "traumatic, great moment" where it was confirmed she had had a miscarriage.

This moment, though certainly dark and a bit depressing on its own merits, would have given Cersei a much more interesting ending rather than the abrupt one she ended up getting, especially as it would have added some rich character building to Cersei, part of the cast people wanted to see more from, whether it came by way of a more interesting way out or a more important role at the end.

Not only would the painful scene have made a lot more sense for Cersei than simply dying and fading into the background, but it would have given the character a much more rich and varied arc to go through, especially since we know how much she loved and went through for her children.

Headey didn't elaborate on why show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ended up opting out of including the scene and instead opting for a pregnancy confirmation by the end of the show. However, it's interesting to hear that Cersei could have had a much different arc. What else did we end up missing out on? We may never know.