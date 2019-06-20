'Tuxedo Time': Here's A New, Extended Look At Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The series returns -- and Mike's path to the altar begins -- on July 11

Speak now -- or forever pump your fist.

In a brand-new extended look at upcoming Jersey Shore: Family vacation episodes, the lovable MTV group -- Angelina, Deena, Jenni, Mike, Nicole, Ronnie, Pauly and Vinny -- is gearing up for, and celebrating, Sitch's nuptials. Because "family is shorever."

"Tuxedo time!" Pauly enthusiastically declares. And you have to think that there's a shirt before the shirt as well.

What's going on with the other cast members as they travel the road to the Sorrentinos' big day? Well, someone might be pregnant -- and someone else got "jumped." Check out the clip to learn more, and do not miss the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, July 11 at 8/7c!