Ed Sheeran's Upcoming Album Features An Impressive Roster Of Artists — Here's Who Made The Cut

(Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Fans of Ed Sheeran have already been gifted with two tracks from his upcoming fourth studio album, No.6 Collaborations Project, set to drop on July 12. Among them is his single with Justin Bieber, titled "I Don't Care," as well as "Cross Me," a collaboration with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

But while it's true that devoted fans of Sheeran can't seem to get enough of these two tracks, they also know that there are several more epic collaborations on the way, and the singer just revealed what else — or rather, who else — he has up his sleeve via Instagram earlier today (June 18).

In a clip from his Instagram Story, Ed held up the tracklist, which was previously teased with most of the collaborators' names crossed out. Now, the named have all officially been revealed, and they're big: Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Khalid, and many more. The LP will include 15 tracks from artists across several different genres, which means that if there's ever going to be an album that has something on it for everyone, it's likely going to be this one.

Like us, Sheeran can't wait for the album to see the light of day. On May 23, he took to social media to share the title of the album, its release date, and the fact that he's tapped some of the industry's top talent to be a part of it. "Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project," he wrote. "Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July."

No.6 Collaborations Project tracklist:

1. Beautiful People feat. Khalid

2. South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B

3. Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

4. Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy

5. Best Part of Me feat. Yebba

6. I Don't Care feat. Justin Bieber

7. Antisocial feat. Travis Scott

8. Remember the Name feat. Eminem and 50 Cent

9. Feels feat. Young Thug and J Hus

10. Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai

11. Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra and Dave

12. I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R.

13. 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

14. Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex

15. Blow feat. Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton