Mark Ronson And King Princess Make Breaking Up Sound Like A Good Time

Mark Ronson and King Princess have brought a new dimension to heartbreak in "Pieces Of Us," their new collaboration from Ronson's forthcoming album Late Night Feelings. It's dreamy, glossy, and, most importantly, optimistic. It's not your typical down-in-the-dumps music to soundtrack shredding up old handwritten love notes. But then again, when has Ronson's music ever sounded typical?

Break out your fanny packs and roller skates — we're taking it old school. "Pieces Of Us" sounds like it's pieced together from the zombified parts of '80s pop, then injected with sharp jolts of electricity. For a song about a breakup, it's decidedly uplifting. Synths rage on like a fresh fire in the woods, fingers snap and figurative heads (maybe even adorned with mullets), smile and nod to the dreamy soundscape.

Ronson provides quite the sonic feast for a voracious King Princess to tackle. The singer's wounded words about the scraps of a relationship left after a split cut deep. The pair together show that although breakup sucks, it doesn't have to sound like it does too.

Late Night Feelings hits shelves on June 21. The album of breakup hits will feature the previously released songs, "Find U Again" with Camila Cabello, the title track which features Lykke Li, and "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" with Miley Cyrus. The LP follows his 2015 album Uptown Special.

Listen to the wonderfully funky sounds of heartbreak in "Pieces Of Us" above.