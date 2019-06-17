Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor's Lips At The Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images for MTV

Lara Jean and Peter are officially the year’s cutest couple! Lana Condor and Noah Centineo took home the Golden Popcorn for Best Kiss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards for their unforgettable kiss in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Even though the movie was the most beloved rom-com of the year, the duo were visibly shocked by their big win, having beat out fellow powerhouse on-screen couples including Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, Aquaman’s Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, and Venom’s Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

Lana kicked off the acceptance, starting first and foremost with the fans. “About a year and a half ago we made this little movie and we had no idea what was gonna happen, and so all of this is really because of you guys and to the fans for supporting the movie and loving it as much as we do, so thank you so much,” she said.

Noah continued the thanks, shouting out MTV and the movie’s production company, Awesomeness, before getting to the most important one of all. “Thanks to Lana’s lips, right?” he said, prompting cheers from the audience as all recalled their steamy first kiss in the hot tub.

Just before Lana and Noah headed offstage, the actress left the audience with one parting thought. “Kiss who you wanna kiss, love who you wanna love, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she said.

They ended their speech with a sweet hug before walking off stage, opting out of the performative kiss many Best Kiss winners have given in the past. (Even though their on-screen chemistry is palpable, Lana and Noah are not dating in real life, so this makes sense.) Lucky for us, the To All the Boys sequel is in the works, so there are a lot more Lara Jean and Peter moments coming our way.