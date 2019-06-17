Avengers: Endgame Co-Director Caps Best Movie Win By Honoring Stan Lee

Getty Images

Is it really surprising that Avengers: Endgame took home the Golden Popcorn for Best Movie at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards? Nope. We didn't think so.

Marvel's record-breaking film scored the night's top prize, and co-director Anthony Russo was on hand to accept the honor — and celebrate the life and legacy of the late, great Stan Lee in the process.

"A movie like this one is only possible because it's been built on the shoulders of so much great work and so many talented artists and storytellers stretching back decades and generations now," he said, "all the way back to its origins with the late, great Stan Lee."

And while the core Avengers weren't physically present to accept the award with one-half of the Russo Brothers, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth both sent their regards. "We poured our heart and souls into this, the last film of Phase 3," RDJ said in a pre-recorded message.

And Hemsworth brought it all back to the fans who made Endgame's hulking success possible: "I'd like to thank all of the incredible fans, the Marvel fans, who came along with us on this journey."