'What The F*ck Did We Sign Up For?': This Is The Already Exasperated Cast Of Ex On The Beach

Season 3's singles -- and their former flames -- arrive July 16

The beach is usually filled with carefree folks soaking up the sun and sand. But this ex on the beach has something more ominous lurking in the waves. No, not sharks.

Ex on the Beach, hosted by Romeo Miller, will be back for Season 3 on July 16 with 10 celeb-reality singles who have hopes of finding new romance. But instead, as the very quick sneak peak below shows, one will ask, "What the f*ck did we sign up for?" and another will throw a beverage in someone's face (prob a former flame's). Ahhhhh, not-so-happy reunions between erstwhile couples are imminent...

So who will lose their minds at the sight of their exes, and who will rekindle what they once had? Check out the cast -- featuring folks from The Challenge, Are You the One?, Big Brother and more -- below, and keep checking MTV News for more programming updates before Ex on the Beach hits the small screen on Tuesday, July 16!

THE SINGLES

  • Aubrey O’Day – Danity Kane
  • Mark Jansen – Big Brother
  • Mechie Harris – Rapper, 4EY The Future
  • Cameron Armstrong – Boy Band and The Rookie
  • Billy Reilich – What Happens at the Abbey and The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  • Kenya Scott – Are You the One?
  • Lexi Kaplan – Netflix's Inst@famous
  • Allie Kaplan – Netflix's Inst@famous
  • Geles Rodriguez – Are You the One? and Former NFL cheerleader for the Houston Texans
  • Devin Walker – The Challenge and Are You the One?
THE EXES

  • Tevin Grant – Are You the One?
  • Marie Roda – The Challenge and The Real World
  • Anthony Martin – Are You the One?
  • Shannon Duffy – Are You the One?
  • Elena Davies – Big Brother
  • Anthony Bartolotte – Are You the One? and The Challenge
  • Lisa 'Thai" Coffey
  • Ariana Nova
  • Alexis McNeal
  • Cara Cooper
  • Kellie Sweet
  • Emily Arreseigor
  • Danielle Clarke
  • Max-Davis Kurtzman
  • Jason Walsh
