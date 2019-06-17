Getty Images

Brie Larson And Her Badass Stunt Doubles Celebrate Strong Women With Their 'Best Fight' Win

She may or may not pick up the prize for Best Hero, but Brie Larson's acceptance speech for Best Fight at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards was most certainly heroic.

The Captain Marvel star earned her first-ever Golden Popcorn trophy for her big-screen showdown against Minn-Erva, the badass alien sniper played by Gemma Chan. Taking the stage in a butterfly-bedazzled mini dress, Larson was flanked by two women whom she introduced as her trainers and stunt doubles in the Marvel blockbuster.

"I could not have made this film without them," Larson said. "They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel."

She then ceded the microphone to Joanna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker, who commended Larson for highlighting the stunt community, and said it was "so exciting to be a part of bringing such a strong female character to life."

Moneymaker continued, "Joanna and I actually grew up together. As young girls we wanted to be just like Lara Croft and G.I. Jane, so it's a real honor to be a part of this character and hopefully pass along some of that inspiration and strength that those iconic women brought to us."

Sounds like they're doing just that. Higher, further, faster, baby.