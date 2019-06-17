Watch Bazzi Turn The Movie & TV Awards Stage Into His Own 'Paradise'

Getty Images

It's fitting that the cast of Euphoria were the ones to introduce Bazzi at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Just as the HBO drama depicts the whirlwind exhilaration of being young and free, Bazzi's blissful "Paradise" is all about "turning nights into memories" and reveling in love that makes you feel alive. And at the star-studded awards show — which aired on Monday night (June 17) — Bazzi definitely brought that kind of love to the stage.

Rocking an all-white outfit accented by touches of blue, the singer used an MPC machine to play the opening notes of "Paradise" from an intimate bedroom setup. But as soon as that rapturous first chorus hit, he bounded across the stage and brought the crowd to "paradise," even making it rain blue confetti for the song's climactic final chorus. Suffice to say, he turned this night into a memory.

Prior to his performance, Bazzi caught up with MTV News to talk about his new collaboration with 21 Savage, his love of Lizzo, and more — check that out here.