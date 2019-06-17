Netflix

Here's Why The Stars of Stranger Things Want To Do 'At Least' One More Season

Stranger Things is an exciting series that many of wish could go on forever. But, as it turns out, some of its stars think it should probably wrap things up with just one or two more seasons.

No, they're not dissatisfied with their jobs. They just don't want the show to go on longer than it has to in terms of how much it makes sense, narrative-wise. Speaking with Entertaiment Tonight at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp discussed the upcoming Season 3 of Stranger Things as well as their thoughts on when the show might draw to a close.

“The Duffers have done so much for the characters in such an amazing way,” said Wolfhard about the show's creators. “We're biased, but we truly believe it's a fantastic season.” We can't wait to see what's finally going to happen. Won't be much longer, either. Just next month, in fact! But when the conversation turned to how this season could potentially be the last, Wolfhard stated it "may not be."

"We don't know," he said. ET asked the trio when they thought the show should end.

"Probably like, five [seasons]," said Schnapp. Matarazzo clarified, noting that their desire to see the show come to such an early end came from a place of narrative completion.

“I think we should stop whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed,” said Matarazzo. "I don't think any story should be pushed. If there's no more story, there's no more story." Wolfhard was in agreement with his co-star.

"I think we only need one more to like, tie it all up," he said. "Either one or two more. At least one more to tie it all up." Right now, though, the boys aren't sure about when it'll all come to a close. As it turns out, much like the Game of Thrones showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer have opted out of discussing the show's ending with their stars.

Sometimes we're like, ‘It would be cool to have five seasons,’ and they're like, ‘We're not telling you anything,’” Wolfhard shared. Looks like they're going to have to wait just like the rest of us to see how things end up.

For now, you can look forward to Stranger Things Season 3 on July 4, 2019. It's going to be a cruel summer indeed as we wait for its premiere date to roll around.