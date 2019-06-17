Ansel Elgort Joins West Side Story's Jets In First Look At The 2020 Musical

Twentieth Century Fox

See how the Jets and the Sharks will look in this musical reboot

Ansel Elgort is about to appear in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake, and we've gotten our first glimpse at what he'll look like as Tony. The verdict? We want to see more of "A Boy Like That."

The latest adaptation of the classic 1957 Broadway musical was penned by Tony Kushner, and this new vision of the title will find Elgort starring opposite Rachel Zegler as Maria.

The photo showcases both the Jets and the Sharks as they'll appear, presumably before they take to any rumbling, in the upcoming flick. Unfortunately, we don't have a teaser trailer or any footage just yet so we can hear how the movie's iconic tunes will sound, but this quick peek is certainly enough to make us curious.

For the uninitiated, he musical follows a sweet story about young love and the rising tensions between the rival gangs as well as the streets of 1950s New York. The original film adaptation, which opened in 1961, featured Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer, racking up nominations for 11 Academy Awards and winning 10.

The original tale was inspired by Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet story, and will feature music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and choreography from Jerome Robbins. It's unclear if the entirety of the soundtrack will make its way over to the remake, but it's a safe bet that tunes like "I Feel Pretty," "Somewhere," "Cool," and "Maria" will be included, even if the complete set of songs aren't.

You can look forward to West Side Story making its theatrical debut in December 2020. Until then, you can listen to Elgort's sweet singing voice in his "Supernova" release, which should give you a decent approximation of how he'll sound in the movie. Looks like it's going to be a while before we get a proper clip with music, after all.