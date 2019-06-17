Justin and Hailey Bieber Head Back To Church Conference That Helped Spark Their Romance

Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber's romance is one that we've followed every step of the way, and now it seems they're taking their relationship full circle. They've returned to Miami, FL for the VOUS Conference, where they first rekindled their romance last June. After dating and then breaking up for a short period of time, their reunion at VOUS ended up in their marriage, and they've been enjoying wedded bliss ever since.

The VOUS Conference is where attendees "encounter God, equip the church, and empower the next generation of leaders." And while the couple express their religious beliefs regularly by attending church in Los Angeles, CA together, returning to this conference is something of a big deal for them, because they could very well not have been married without it. At the very least, they could still be on "not speaking" terms.

Giphy

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” said Hailey in a February issue of Vogue about how the pair grew apart initially. “Fizzled would not be the right word. It was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.” That's a big yikes. Luckily, things didn't stay that way, as they accidentally ran into each other at the event just last year. In the month following the conference, they weren't only back together in a relationship, but engaged.

“The common denominator, I promise you, is always church. By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug,” said Hailey. “By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’” Looks like Justin could see into the future. The couple ended up tying the knot in November 2018 in a small courthouse ceremony. The pair are planning a much larger affair at some point still, much like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

It's great to see that the couple still take the time out of their busy schedules to pay tribute to their relationship and celebrate their beliefs together. Looks like this will be a pilgrimage they continue to make on a yearly basis, and we definitely support their efforts 100 percent.