Lana Condor, Finn Wolfhard, And All The Can't-Miss Looks At The 2019 Movie & TV Awards

Another year of monumental movie and TV moments are in the books, and it's time to celebrate in style! The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards have arrived, where all your faves are making a statement on the red carpet.
There's no telling what the stars will show up wearing when the dress code is just... be yourself. From Finn Wolfhard's Beetlejuice-inspired pants to Lana Condor's hidden heart accents, here are all the looks you simply cannot miss.
Kiernan ShipkaJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star was fully dressed with a smile and color-popped Fendi.
Ross LynchGregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Ross brought that Harvey Kinkle charm to the carpet, where he paired black trousers with a gold-striped shirt.
Gavin LeatherwoodKevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
Gavin softened his structured suit with a lace button-up underneath.
Lana CondorSteve Granitz/WireImage
The Best Kiss nominee wore a patterned two-piece with puffed sleeves and sweet heart-shaped pockets.
Noah CentineoGregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
The only accessory Noah needed for his black-on-black look was his camera.
Jada Pinkett SmithJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Trailblazer Award recipient shined in a slick silver suit.
Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah SchnappJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The stars of Stranger Things coordinated their color scheme with three distinct looks: Finn giving rockstar vibes in Beetlejuice-inspired pants, Gaten going casual in a silver denim jacket, and Noah looking formal in a patterned suit.
LizzoSteve Granitz/WireImage
Lizzo in lime! Before taking the stage, the artist rocked a ruched dress with fur lining and sneakers with a little extra hardware.
Zachary LeviSteve Granitz/WireImage
The show's host dutifully walked the carpet in a cheerful blue suit.
Tessa ThompsonJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tessa's oversized jacket may be eye-catching, but her heels truly defined her vibe.
Elisabeth MossSteve Granitz/WireImage
Elisabeth was pure dragon energy in a black and silver mini.
Melissa McCarthySteve Granitz/WireImage
Melissa shimmered her way down the carpet, shielding her eyes from her own shine.
Tiffany HaddishSteve Granitz/WireImage
Tiffany sparkled in a gorgeous one-shoulder gown.
Jason GenaoSteve Granitz/WireImage
The On My Block star walked the carpet with his Best Musical Moment co-nominee close behind.
Jessica Marie GarciaFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV
Jessica looked fiery in a red dress with fluttering accents.
Shameik MooreSteve Granitz/WireImage
Shameik looked sleek in maroon from head to toe.
Jameela JamilJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jameela's textured mini was draped in silver chains and shimmery accents.
Laura MaranoSteve Granitz/WireImage
A perfect look for a sunny day, Laura wore a yellow two-piece with shimmery accents along each tier.
Sydney SweeneyJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Euphoria star slicked back her hair and let her black and silver dress shine.
Mj RodriguezKevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
The Pose star was all smiles in a cute golden dress with pretty appliqué accents on the shoulders and belt.
BazziSteve Granitz/WireImage
The "Paradise" artist went casual with plaid pants and a cool leather jacket ahead of his MTV Movie & TV Awards debut.
Storm ReidJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Storm showed off her high-fashion sensibility in a velvet jacket with billowing lace sleeves.