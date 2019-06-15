Getty Images

The red carpet was full of silver, fur, lace, chains, and... a camera?

Lana Condor, Finn Wolfhard, And All The Can't-Miss Looks At The 2019 Movie & TV Awards

Another year of monumental movie and TV moments are in the books, and it's time to celebrate in style! The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards have arrived, where all your faves are making a statement on the red carpet.

There's no telling what the stars will show up wearing when the dress code is just... be yourself. From Finn Wolfhard's Beetlejuice-inspired pants to Lana Condor's hidden heart accents, here are all the looks you simply cannot miss.