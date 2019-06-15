Getty Images

Lana Condor, Finn Wolfhard, And All The Can't-Miss Looks At The 2019 Movie & TV Awards

The red carpet was full of silver, fur, lace, chains, and... a camera?

Another year of monumental movie and TV moments are in the books, and it's time to celebrate in style! The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards have arrived, where all your faves are making a statement on the red carpet.

There's no telling what the stars will show up wearing when the dress code is just... be yourself. From Finn Wolfhard's Beetlejuice-inspired pants to Lana Condor's hidden heart accents, here are all the looks you simply cannot miss.

  • Kiernan Shipka
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star was fully dressed with a smile and color-popped Fendi.

  • Ross Lynch
    Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

    Ross brought that Harvey Kinkle charm to the carpet, where he paired black trousers with a gold-striped shirt.

  • Gavin Leatherwood
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

    Gavin softened his structured suit with a lace button-up underneath.

  • Lana Condor
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The Best Kiss nominee wore a patterned two-piece with puffed sleeves and sweet heart-shaped pockets.

  • Noah Centineo
    Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

    The only accessory Noah needed for his black-on-black look was his camera.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    The Trailblazer Award recipient shined in a slick silver suit.

  • Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    The stars of Stranger Things coordinated their color scheme with three distinct looks: Finn giving rockstar vibes in Beetlejuice-inspired pants, Gaten going casual in a silver denim jacket, and Noah looking formal in a patterned suit.

  • Lizzo
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Lizzo in lime! Before taking the stage, the artist rocked a ruched dress with fur lining and sneakers with a little extra hardware.

  • Zachary Levi
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The show's host dutifully walked the carpet in a cheerful blue suit.

  • Tessa Thompson
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    Tessa's oversized jacket may be eye-catching, but her heels truly defined her vibe.

  • Elisabeth Moss
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Elisabeth was pure dragon energy in a black and silver mini.

  • Melissa McCarthy
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Melissa shimmered her way down the carpet, shielding her eyes from her own shine.

  • Tiffany Haddish
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Tiffany sparkled in a gorgeous one-shoulder gown.

  • Jason Genao
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The On My Block star walked the carpet with his Best Musical Moment co-nominee close behind.

  • Jessica Marie Garcia
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV

    Jessica looked fiery in a red dress with fluttering accents.

  • Shameik Moore
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Shameik looked sleek in maroon from head to toe.

  • Jameela Jamil
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    Jameela's textured mini was draped in silver chains and shimmery accents.

  • Laura Marano
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    A perfect look for a sunny day, Laura wore a yellow two-piece with shimmery accents along each tier.

  • Sydney Sweeney
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    The Euphoria star slicked back her hair and let her black and silver dress shine.

  • Mj Rodriguez
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

    The Pose star was all smiles in a cute golden dress with pretty appliqué accents on the shoulders and belt.

  • Bazzi
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The "Paradise" artist went casual with plaid pants and a cool leather jacket ahead of his MTV Movie & TV Awards debut.

  • Storm Reid
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    Storm showed off her high-fashion sensibility in a velvet jacket with billowing lace sleeves.