Little Mix Are Twerking Dolls In Their Instantly Iconic 'Bounce Back' Video

"Steady, are you ready?" Little Mix ask on the opening lines of their new single, "Bounce Back." And honestly, no one is ready for what the British girl group just unleashed upon the pop world.

"Bounce Back" makes excellent use of Soul II Soul's classic R&B smash "Back to Life" — the chorus samples that song's iconic "However do you want me? / However do you need me?" couplet. Little Mix's take on it is fresh, fierce, and flirty, especially when they bring it to life in the accompanying video, which also arrived on Friday (June 14).

In it, Perry, Jesy, Leigh-Anne, and Jade transform into figurines inside a little girl's dollhouse — but this the prim and proper Barbie's Dreamhouse you remember. Modeling leopard-print leotards and matching denim, the girls twerk and party through the vibrant scenery. Fashion, choreography, vocals, attitude... this is full service, Mixers.

Speaking about "Bounce Back" in a BBC interview shortly after the song's premiere, Leigh-Anne Pinnock gushed, "We love this song. Ever since we heard it, it was just instant, wasn't it? It was a no-brainer. It's just an absolute summer anthem, an absolute vibe."

"Bounce Back" appears to signal the launch of a new era for Little Mix — it's their first new music since their fifth album, LM5, arrived last November. The group will perform the new single on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (June 18), and here's hoping they bring some of the video's iconic looks and moves to the stage.