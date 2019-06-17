Get a first look at the relationsh*t show, returning July 16

MTV Reveals Brand-New Ex On The Beach Cast

Hearing someone utter the words "what the f*ck did we sign up for?" is never a good sign.

Ex on the Beach, featuring 10 brand-new celeb-reality singles being blindsided by their former flames washing ashore, will return for Season 3 on July 16. Soft waves, crystal clear sand, a blue sky, seagulls chirping? Yeah, that's not happening on this beach. Bring on the ominous, Jaws-like music...

"You just broke my heart!" one gal declares in the first look at the hit series, above. Well, that doesn't sound encouraging...

From drinks flying to one very steamy make-out, lots of things are unfolding in this brief glimpse of your favorite relationsh*t show. Check out the teaser, then keep up with MTV News as we approach the show's premiere on Tuesday, July 16 at 9/8c. And peep the entire Season 3 Ex on the Beach cast list below!

The Singles:

Aubrey O’Day – Danity Kane

Mark Jansen – Big Brother

Mechie Harris – Rapper, 4EY The Future

Cameron Armstrong – Boy Band and The Rookie

Billy Reilich – What Happens at the Abbey and The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kenya Scott – Are You the One?

Lexi Kaplan – Netflix's Inst@famous

Allie Kaplan – Netflix's Inst@famous

Geles Rodriguez – Are You the One? and Former NFL cheerleader for the Houston Texans

Devin Walker – The Challenge and Are You the One?

The Exes:

Tevin Grant – Are You the One?

Marie Roda – The Challenge and The Real World

Anthony Martin – Are You the One?

Shannon Duffy – Are You the One?

Elena Davies – Big Brother

Anthony Bartolotte – Are You the One? and The Challenge

Lisa 'Thai" Coffey – Celebrity Ex

Ariana Nova – Celebrity Ex

Alexis McNeal – Celebrity Ex

Cara Cooper – Celebrity Ex

Kellie Sweet – Celebrity Ex

Emily Arreseigor – Celebrity Ex

Danielle Clarke – Celebrity Ex

Max-Davis Kurtzman – Celebrity Ex

Jason Walsh – Celebrity Ex

Tyler Garrigus – Celebrity Ex