MTV Reveals Brand-New Ex On The Beach Cast

Hearing someone utter the words "what the f*ck did we sign up for?" is never a good sign.
Ex on the Beach, featuring 10 brand-new celeb-reality singles being blindsided by their former flames washing ashore, will return for Season 3 on July 16. Soft waves, crystal clear sand, a blue sky, seagulls chirping? Yeah, that's not happening on this beach. Bring on the ominous, Jaws-like music...
"You just broke my heart!" one gal declares in the first look at the hit series, above. Well, that doesn't sound encouraging...
From drinks flying to one very steamy make-out, lots of things are unfolding in this brief glimpse of your favorite relationsh*t show. Check out the teaser, then keep up with MTV News as we approach the show's premiere on Tuesday, July 16 at 9/8c. And peep the entire Season 3 Ex on the Beach cast list below!
The Singles:
Aubrey O’Day – Danity Kane
Mark Jansen – Big Brother
Mechie Harris – Rapper, 4EY The Future
Cameron Armstrong – Boy Band and The Rookie
Billy Reilich – What Happens at the Abbey and The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Kenya Scott – Are You the One?
Lexi Kaplan – Netflix's Inst@famous
Allie Kaplan – Netflix's Inst@famous
Geles Rodriguez – Are You the One? and Former NFL cheerleader for the Houston Texans
Devin Walker – The Challenge and Are You the One?
The Exes:
Tevin Grant – Are You the One?
Marie Roda – The Challenge and The Real World
Anthony Martin – Are You the One?
Shannon Duffy – Are You the One?
Elena Davies – Big Brother
Anthony Bartolotte – Are You the One? and The Challenge
Lisa 'Thai" Coffey – Celebrity Ex
Ariana Nova – Celebrity Ex
Alexis McNeal – Celebrity Ex
Cara Cooper – Celebrity Ex
Kellie Sweet – Celebrity Ex
Emily Arreseigor – Celebrity Ex
Danielle Clarke – Celebrity Ex
Max-Davis Kurtzman – Celebrity Ex
Jason Walsh – Celebrity Ex
Tyler Garrigus – Celebrity Ex