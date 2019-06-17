The Hills Ladies (And Amazon Alexa) Are Offering Essential Fashion Advice

Getty Images

Fashion was, and always will be, a core part of The Hills. From the incredible ensembles (French couture to Hilary Swank's Oscars dress) and casual attire (combat boots on the beach) to the girls' professional adventures (Teen Vogue and People's Evolution), clothing took center stage during the iconic MTV series.

To celebrate this meaningful connection -- and the upcoming premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on June 24 -- MTV has collaborated with Amazon Alexa to create a brand-new feature, in which Audrina Patridge, Mischa Barton and Stephanie Pratt offer their expertise on all things fashion via a brand-new bit of advice every day for six weeks. Trends? What to avoid? These Tinseltown gals have your back.

How do you get started? To open MTV, just say any of the following: “Alexa, open MTV,” “Alexa, start MTV,” or “Alexa, launch MTV.” Then simply recite “Hey Alexa, give me a fashion tip,” and you will hear the cast giving you know a top tidbit.

For more intel on the topic, check out the cast doling out their dos and dont's when it comes to dressing up (or down) in the clip below. Then don't miss the cast at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight at 9/8c, and stay with MTV News as we inch closer to the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings ONE WEEK from today at 10/9c!