Lili Reinhart Will Executive Produce And Star In Your Next YA Obsession

By Lauren Rearick

Lili Reinhart is adding one more title to her stacked résumé: executive producer.

The actor is already known for a multitude of roles including Betty Cooper on Riverdale, photography muse to Cole Sprouse, and an advocate for positive body image, but she’s now slated to produce and star in an upcoming Amazon Studios film.

Amazon Studios confirmed it’s working on a film adaptation of Krystal Sutherland’s 2016 novel Chemical Hearts, Deadline reported. For the film, which is centered on the story of a 17-year-old student newspaper editor named Henry Page, Lili was cast as Grace Town, a transfer student that changes everything in Henry’s life. In the novel, Lili’s character uses a cane. However, it’s unclear whether the film will continue this narrative; Deadline does report that the production team consulted with RespectAbility, an organization that works to end disability stigma in various forms of media, including film.

Along with her role as an actor in the film, Lili will serve as executive producer, alongside Jamin O’Brien, Deadline noted. The pair join director Richard Tanne, and executive producer Alex Saks. Additional Chemical Hearts cast members have not yet been announced.

In a statement, Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios expressed excitement regarding the forthcoming release. “We are thrilled to work with this talented team to bring to life a beautiful story of first love and heartbreak,” she said. “Krystal Sutherland’s novel captured the hearts of readers around the world, and we are excited to bring this film to our global Prime Video customers.”

There’s no word yet on a release date for the film, but Variety reports that filming is already underway. In the meantime, fans can expect to see Lili in the upcoming film Hustlers. Due in theaters on September 13, 2019, Hustlers features an all-star cast including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, and Lizzo.