This is no lie: The Daria spinoff has found its leading lady.

Tracee Ellis Ross, the Emmy and Golden Globe-award winning actress, will voice and executive produce Jodie, the first in a series of spinoffs based on MTV’s iconic Daria franchise, MTV Studios has announced. The spinoff will be centered around fan favorite and Daria’s good friend Jodie Landon, an African American character from the original series credited with helping to shape a generation of women. Jodie will follow her as she comes into her own and enters the workplace in her first post-college job in tech. Other former students of Lawndale High will also appear.

What Daria did for exploring the inanity of high school, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job. Jodie will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment across gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, Jodie marks the first adult animated sitcom to center around an African American female lead in nearly two decades. At its heart, Jodie will shine a light on the personal and professional issues all young people face in today’s complex, socially conscious world.

Daria ran for five seasons (1997-2002), and the titular character was hailed for her feminist take on key issues such as class, race and gender. Oh, and hating everybody.

Stay with MTV News for more Daria and Jodie-related updates, and share your favorite Daria moments in the comments.