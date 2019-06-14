Madonna's Spy Album Madame X Is Now Out

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp)

Secret agent Madonna has released her fourteenth studio album Madame X, named after her top-secret alias for her mission. Think of the LP as classified notes about her worldly trek through genres and influences. It’s finally here after what feels like years of anticipation and waiting, with Madonna first revealing its existence in January on Instagram and then its first single, “Medellin,” arriving in April. To all of the spies out there, Madame X is here to spin a story of multiple identities for you to identify with. For everyone else, you’ll find a collection of vast influences and great music.

Madame X has thirteen tracks and its deluxe version has fifteen. It features all of the previously released singles, “Medellin,” of course, featuring Maluma, “I Rise,” “Crave” with Swae Lee, “Future” with Quavo, and “Dark Ballet” which features Mykki Blanco acting as Joan Of Arc in the accompanying video. That’s a lot of massive records.

It all started with the “Welcome to the World of Madame X” trailer that Madonna released in April that served as an official announcement for the LP. She cosplayed in the name of pop music, wearing tilted cowboy hats and eye patches as she perused her Rolodex of identities. That brief tease has now been fully unveiled. Her world of secrets has now been unveiled to all.

