King Princess Is A Channel-Surfing 'Cheap Queen' In Her Quirky New Video

Watch as she wins a beauty contest and serenades a sandwich

There's good news and bad news about King Princess's new video for the downbeat anthem "Cheap Queen." The good: it's total surreal fun, recalling the retro-style visuals for her breakout hit "1950" and the fabulously cheesy "Pussy Is God." The bad: she doesn't actually "make a grown man cry" on screen, despite what her lyrics suggest. But what the vid lacks in adult male tears, it makes up for with charming quirkiness.

The fun begins with a new interlude, "Useless Phrases," which King Princess sings to a sandwich while floating through the clouds. Turns out, that scene is part of a goofy TV show she's watching, and she unenthusiastically flips through more channels while sprawling out on an oversized sofa. The 20-year-old plays several different characters that pop up on the cartoonish TV, each more animated than the last. Her channel-surfing antics end with a beauty queen contest where she's, of course, crowned the "Cheap Queen" while dryly asserting, "I'm getting too cocky since everyone wants me." Damn right.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYyjiP4O00Y

"Cheap Queen" is the lead single from King Princess's upcoming debut album, which follows her 2018 EP, Make My Bed. She hasn't announced a title or release date yet, but here's hoping KP has more music planned for the rest of 2019. She's right, after all: everyone wants her.