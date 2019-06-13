The Notebook Musical Is Coming, And Vanessa Hudgens Will Lead The First Reading

(Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Grab the tissues: Vanessa Hudgens will be doing a reading of the musical adaptation of The Notebook, and we're already feeling the tears start to well up in the inner corners of our eyes. (Kind of like they do when we watch the movie and Allie briefly remembers falling in love with Noah before her memory slips away again and our hearts completely shatter, but we won't get into that.)

Today (June 13), we have better news. EW just confirmed that the High School Musical actress will continue her musical theater prowess by leading the first reading of the musical adaptation of the beloved 2004 romance film — which is based on a Nicholas Sparks novel — at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. And if you thought perhaps this headline was misleading and that the former Disney Channel star would be reading for one of the flick's supporting roles instead, think again. Hudgens will portray the young adult version of Allie — just like Rachel McAdams did in the movie — which means that she and her Noah are really going to have to sell the audience on their epic love story. And trust us, it's not as easy as Rachel and Ryan made it seem all those years ago.

Fortunately, the 30-year-old has a ton of theater experience under her belt. This past January, Hudgens starred in Rent: Live, and back in 2016, she played the role of Rizzo in Grease: Live. Both performances earned her praise from critics and fans alike, so really, there's no one more qualified to take on the challenge of reading a role from a movie turned musical that's, well, never been read out loud before.

As for the rest of the cast, Hailey Kilgore, Jelani Alladin, Nicholas Belton, Candy Buckley and Antonio Cipriano will also star, and it will be directed by Michael Greif. It's important to note, however, that this is a one-time-only reading on June 23, and while we'd love to see Vanessa absolutely crush this role on Broadway, for now it's only just a dream — or a memory.