Chris Hemsworth's First Job Was Definitely More Interesting Than Yours

By Lauren Rearick

As one of Marvel’s Avengers, Chris Hemsworth has more than proven his career path could always lead to a part-time role in saving the world. In fact, one could even argue that the star’s IRL heroics eternally qualify him for the use of Thor’s hammer. But as he recently revealed, his impressive résumé wasn’t always quite so Thor-inspired.

On Wednesday night (June 12), Hemsworth recalled a different period during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he played True Confessions with the show's host and fellow guest Kumail Nanjiani. The game requires each player to reveal a "fact" about themself, while the other players try to figure out whether that fact is a truth or a lie.

Hemsworth went first, and his fact immediately stumped the table. “My first job was cleaning out breast pumps,” he said. When questioned by the pair about when he started the job, Hemsworth added that he was 14 at the time, which Nanjiani immediately finds suspect.

The Men in Black: International star continued to detail a bit more about the fact, including how he used a toothbrush to clean the pumps that his employer rented out. “They'd come back covered in dry milk," he said. "I'd clean the dry milk." (And yes, it was human milk.)

Unfortunately, Hemsworth wasn’t able to explain any further, as the game’s timer officially concluded after 45 seconds. Fallon and Nanjiani both believed it to be a lie, but as Hemsworth revealed with a smile, “It was the truth.”

Once the actor came clean, he shared that he used to work at a pharmacy where breast pumps could be rented out. When the machines were returned, he was responsible for cleaning them up. Obviously, Hemsworth has since moved on to another record-breaking role, but Nanjiani was left with one very important question: “Do the women who used these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth once cleaned out their breast pumps?”