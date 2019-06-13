Selena Gomez Is 'Actually Done' With Her First Album In Four Years

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Lauren Rearick

Prepare your playlists accordingly, because Selena Gomez officially confirmed that she’s completed work on her next studio album. That’s right, soon we can all finally quit listening to “Hands To Myself” on repeat.

Selena confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday night (June 11) during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Although she didn’t divulge an exact release date, she did share where she’s at in the recording process, telling Jimmy, “I’m actually done. I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album."

The as-yet-untitled release will mark Selena’s first new album since 2015’s Revival. Over the past few years, the performer took some time out of the spotlight, and had announced a social media hiatus this past September. At the time, she said it was her intention to “step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember — negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings."

Prior to the hiatus, Selena underwent a kidney transplant, a procedure she needed due to complications from Lupus. After taking some time off for recovery, Selena returned to the stage with her post-surgery debut at the American Music Awards in October 2017.

Fans may have to wait just a bit longer to get their hands on the album, but the star of the new Netflix film The Dead Don’t Die confirmed that those who enjoyed her previous work will likely find something to love on the new album. "I think there's always going to be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar," she said. "It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music.”

As for what type of music Selena prefers creating, she told Jimmy she likes working on ballads as opposed to pop music. “I love everything that I get to do and be a part of, but specifically something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favorite,” she said. Sounds like we better get the tissues ready.