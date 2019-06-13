Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Will Receive The Generation Award At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? Because he's got a very special — and very golden — treat to look forward to on Monday, June 17, and it's better than any cheat day: Actor, producer, and all-around badass Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be presented with the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

With film revenues exceeding $10 billion worldwide — that's billion with a capital "B" — Johnson is an undeniable global box-office powerhouse. He's come a long way since his first starring role in 2002’s The Scorpion King.

Over the last 17 years of his prolific career, the former pro wrestler has played everything from a tough-as-nails government agent in The Fast and the Furious franchise, to a dorky teen trapped in a video game character's body in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, to voicing a hapless demi god in Moana, and, finally, to a man who's saved the world countless times in action-packed films like Skyscraper, Rampage, and San Andreas. And now he'll reprise his fan-favorite role as hulking lawman Agent Hobbs in this summer's Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw — produced by his very own production company Seven Bucks Productions.

The only role he hasn't played yet is a man in a cape, and that's reportedly happening soon. In conclusion: There's nothing The Rock can't do.

Come Monday night, he can add "Generation Award Winner" to his growing list of titles: 2019 Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People”; 2018’s Variety500; 2017’s NAACP’s “Entertainer of the Year”; and People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2016.

The Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. Past recipients of the award include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, and the Fast & Furious franchise.

Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.