The Jonas Brothers Had The Cops Called On Them 3 Times During Joe's Bachelor Party

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Bachelor parties are known for getting a bit out of hand every now and then, and Joe Jonas's was certainly no exception. The Jonas Brothers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (June 12), and they did not hold back while speaking about what really went down when they flew out to Ibiza to celebrate ahead of Joe's second wedding to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

While playing a game called "Know Your Bro," Fallon asked Nick and Kevin about the "wildest thing that happened at Joe's bachelor party." Unfortunately, Joe couldn't hear their responses, as he was required to listen to a party playlist using noise-canceling headphones. For those of us who weren't required to wear noise-canceling headphones, though, the moment was pretty spectacular, and that's because his bachelor party was just as insane as fans could've ever imagined. So insane, in fact, that they got the cops called on them several times in one night!

"We had the cops, on the first night, called on us three times," Nick revealed. Not to mention, Ibiza is notorious for its outrageous nightlife, so the fact that cops were called not once, not twice, but three times just goes to show how hard the brothers really went. "In Ibiza, that shouldn't happen," Kevin added, and honestly, he's got a pretty valid point.

So what was it that warranted the police getting involved? Well, we're not quite sure exactly, but Nick definitely gave us a bunch of options to choose from. "Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, [and] proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts," he said. "He took the cardboard box for 1942 — the tequila — and somehow cut it into a bandana, so it just said '1942' across his forehead, and he wore that on a boat all day long."

Funny enough, when it came time for the DNCE frontman to guess his brothers' answers, he got it right — though, with far less detail. "I'm trying to see if I remember anything," he said. "I'm pretty sure we got the cops called on us three times." DING DING DING!

As for Nick and Kevin, well, we learned a lot about them, too. For starters, Nick seems pretty convinced that his brothers are extremely jealous that he got to perform at the White House a few times. And Kevin, well, he took Joe to a tattoo parlor when he was just 14 years old. See? We all make mistakes — even the Jonas Brothers.