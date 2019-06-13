Lil Nas X Is Working With Travis Barker On His New EP

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)/(gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lil Nas X's new EP 7 is coming out this month, and, after spending ten minutes thinking of clever use of "Old Town Road" lyrics, there's no way to make a good joke out of this next statement. The rising country star has a song with Blink 182's Travis Barker on his new project. It's out of the left field, but that's what made "Old Town Road" so big in the first place. The possibilities for this new track are endless.

Travis Barker revealed in a recent interview with SPIN magazine that he collaborated with Lil Nas X on 7. "I have a song with Lil Nas X that's going to be on his EP," he said. "He came to the studio, and I played a couple of beats that I thought would be stuff he was into. Then I played something on accident where he stopped and was like, 'What is that? I've got to have that.' It was actually an idea I had for the Blink album.' Hearing Lil Nas X over a Travis Barker production will be legendary. We can only imagine what it will be.

We shouldn't have to wait too much longer for 7 since it's still on track to come out this month. Lil Nas X revealed that there would be although it's called 7, it'll have eight songs. He also said that he wanted to shoot a video for each one with upcoming animators. Could this mean an animated Lil Nas X and Travis Barker in the same cartoon? We can only wait to see.