Marcus Cooper

Charli XCX has been steadily releasing new music all year — like her Diplo-assisted Spice Girls remix and dreamy BTS collab — and she's about to unleash a lot more. That's right, Angels — after revealing this week that she's finished her long-awaited third album — and that it's "so good" that she actually cried while listening to it — the pop star officially announced the new LP on Thursday (June 12).

The efficiently titled Charli drops September 13 and features a murderer's row of pop collaborators. Troye Sivan appears not once but twice, on the previously released nostalgia banger "1999" and on a new track called "2099," which the two previewed during their Go West Fest festival last week. Charli's collaboration with Lizzo, "Blame It On Your Love," is also accounted for.

The rest of the tracklist comprises 15 songs, including solo efforts like the brilliantly titled opener "Next Level Charli," plus additional features from Christine and the Queens, HAIM, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Kim Petras, Clairo, Yaeji and Pabblo Vittar. The album is executive produced by Charli herself, alongside A.G. Cook.

Atlantic Records

As for that striking cover art, seen above, a press release states that Charli teamed up with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha to design artwork "with a goal of dismantling classic beauty ideals."

In conjunction with her Charli announcement, the pop star also unveiled the dates for her upcoming Charli LIVE headlining tour, which launches on September 20. Check out the full list of North American dates here, and get excited — exactly three months to go until Charli saves pop!

Charli tracklist:

1. Next Level Charli

2. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens

3. Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira

4. 1999 feat. Troye Sivan

5. Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

6. Warm feat. HAIM

7. Thoughts

8. Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo

9. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don’t Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar

14. February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. 2099 feat. Troye Sivan