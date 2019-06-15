Spiral Squad: These MTV Stars Are Representing At The Movie & TV Awards

MTV
cabs cast members are here!
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, is recognizing some quintessential performances -- including the recipient of this year's Trailblazer Award, Jada Pinkett Smith. And a bunch of familiar faces from this channel are on hand at the biggest popcorn event of the year. From the East Coast (Jersey representing) to the West Coast (Hollywood Hills in the house!), it's time to
spiral celebrate!
Check out the MTV talent below, and do not miss the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT (a special episode of Teen Mom OG will air right before the entertainment extravaganza at 8/7c).
-
Nick CannonSteve Granitz/WireImage
-
Jenni FarleySteve Granitz/WireImage
-
Deena CorteseSteve Granitz/WireImage
-
Justina ValentineSteve Granitz/WireImage
-
Laura Perlongo & Nev SchulmanJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
-
Angelina PivarnickJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
-
Wes Bergmann and Johnny BananasKevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
-
Laurel StuckyJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
-
Chanel West CoastJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
-
DJ D WrekFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV
-
Cheyenne Floyd & Cory WhartonSteve Granitz/WireImage
-
Spencer, Gunner & Heidi PrattKevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
-
Frankie & Jen DelgadoSteve Granitz/WireImage
-
Audrina PatridgeKevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
-
Jason & Ashley Wahler
-
Justin “Bobby” BresciaFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV
-
Brody & Kaitlynn JennerEmma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV
-
Mischa BartonKevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
-
Brandon LeeEmma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV