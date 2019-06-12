From Riverdale To Captain Marvel, Here’s How To Vote For Best Musical Moment Of 2019

The CW/Marvel Studios

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are just days away, and if you're anything like us, you might be wondering: How can I get more involved? Sadly, if you haven't yet placed your votes for any of the main categories, you've lost your chance. The polls are officially closed, but you're in luck — MTV is calling on fans to choose the Best Musical Moment from their favorite movies and TV shows, and that's where you come in!

Clearly, the fun is nowhere near over. In fact, the fun hasn't even begun — and this particular category is going to be even more thrilling to vote for than the rest because we're doing this thing bracket-style. (Seriously, March Madness is quaking.) Beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12, you'll be able to vote for your all-time favorite musical moment on MTV's Instagram story using Instagram polling stickers. During this first round, you'll have to vote for four out of eight nominees to move forward as potential winners — and trust us, it's not going to be easy.

After the first round, things are only going to get more difficult. At 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, you'll have to choose only two of the four remaining nominees to move ahead. And on Friday at the exact same time, you'll have to vote between the final two. We know, we know — it sounds like a tough job, but let's be real: Somebody has to do it and it might as well be you.

By now, you're probably dying to know which movies and TV shows are nominated, and once we tell you the nominees, you'll simply have no choice but to participate and defend your favorite musical numbers with everything you've got. The nominees are as follows:

A Star Is Born, "Shallow"

Bohemian Rhapsody, "Live Aid Concert"

Captain Marvel, "Just A Girl"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, "Masquerade"

On My Block, "Look At That Butt"

Riverdale, "Seventeen"

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"

The Umbrella Academy, "I Think We're Alone Now"

Do you have all your favorite moments picked out yet? Well, good! Don't forget to vote daily on MTV's Instagram from now until Friday. Voting will come to a close on Saturday, June 15 at noon, and the winner will be announced Monday, June 17 during MTV's red carpet livestream on Twitter. Last, but certainly not least, don't forget to tune into the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT with a big bowl of popcorn in tow. (Is there really any other way to do it?)