David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen Is In The Mood For A 'Binge' Of This Iconic MTV Series

Chrissy Teigen loves television -- and just expressed that she's in the mood to re-watch an MTV classic.

Yes, the entrepreneur is planning to binge-watch True Life, the iconic American documentary television series that debuted more than 20 years ago (back in 1998), with each episode documenting the unusual circumstances of real individuals. Naturally, Chrissy's tweet spawned a Twitter Moment and sparked a debate featuring folks (including an MTV VJ) offering up their picks:

Well, we would love to see True Life: I'm Chrissy Teigen. Or True Life: I'm Married To John Legend. What are your favorite True Life installments?