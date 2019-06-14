Bop Shop: Songs From Muna, Carlie Hanson, Siena Liggins, And More

Maddie Ross: "Liv Tyler"

As much as we may try to fight it, the media we grow up consuming largely defines our lives and dictates our perceptions as adults. While LGBTQ+ representation has finally made its way to the mainstream, it doesn't negate the fact that many gay teens in the late '90s and 2000s grew up without seeing themselves accurately reflected. Singer-songwriter Maddie Ross gives the community an idea of what such inclusivity would've looked like in the video for "Liv Tyler," which reimagines vintage MTV shows, commercials, and movies as totally gay.

"I want a cheerleader girlfriend / I want an English teacher boyfriend / I want Liv Tyler in a skirt / At the end of the world," she hums over a steady beat and building guitar that evoke a nostalgia for the bubblegum pop days she's singing about. The music video is a must-watch, recreating old Coca-Cola ads to highlight gay couples, staging a more modern and diverse iteration of Room Raiders (remember that?) and even recreating the end of She's All That to fit her own tastes. But at what point do we stop living our lives according to what we've seen on TV and march to our own beat? Ross explores the cyclical nature of comparison on a bridge that wants to explode, crooning, "My parents were right / MTV ruined my life / The TV was right / Parents ruined my life." Liv Tyler herself is shaking. –Carson Mlnarik