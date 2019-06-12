All 5 Spice Girls Are Finally Reuniting — For An Animated Movie

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

We know you hear this every single time there's even a hint that the Spice Girls are up to something, but it would seriously be unfair not to ask. So let's get this over with, shall we? "Are you ready to spice up your life?!"

Now that that's done with, we can excitedly relay the news that the popular '90s girl group is working together on a — wait for it — new ANIMATED MOVIE!

Today (June 12), The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the movie is currently in early development. Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told the outlet that the Spice Girls "had an idea that we've been developing," and that all five members of the '90s girl group "are very involved." Yup! Mel B., Emma Bunton, Mel C., Geri Halliwell, and even Victoria Beckham are working together on the project, and while details are slim, there's no doubt that OG Spice Girls fans are already stoked for what's to come.

So what is it that diehard fans can expect? While that's a great question, it's unfortunately not one that can be answered right now — or at least not completely. Soria didn't divulge many details about the project, but THR did confirm that "the animated feature will include Spice Girls classics as well as new songs." They also revealed that the movie is slated for release in 2020 — so yeah, it's all going down next year.

Furthermore, Simon Fuller will be producing the film, and Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith are writing the screenplay. And as if this whole thing wasn't a huge girl-power moment already seeing as this is the Spice Girls we're talking about, it turns out the studio producing the film has a mostly female senior staff. We STAN.

For some reason, news that the Spice Girls are working on something together still comes as a bit of a shock, and maybe that's because historically, not all of the group's members have expressed interest in reigniting the magic that once was. But these days, it's hard to deny that the group is experiencing a bit of a resurgence. At the moment, the girls (sans Victoria Beckham), are busy touring the U.K. And also, we'd be remiss not to mention that Herve Pagez's "Spicy" featuring Diplo and Charli XCX — released on May 30 ‚ is basically a synthwave remix that heavily samples "Wannabe," a Spice Girls classic. Plus, Charli quite literally cosplayed as all five Spice Girls in her video for "1999" with Troye Sivan.

When you consider all these factors — including the current tour and the Spice Girls-inspired music — it really makes a lot of sense for the group to ride out this wave. Sure, we'd like to see a U.S. tour happen in the near future, but an animated movie sounds cool too!