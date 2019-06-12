Miley Cyrus Acknowledges Her 'Privilege,' Apologizes For Past Comments About Hip-Hop

Presley Ann/WireImage

Two years ago, in a cover story for Billboard, Miley Cyrus shouted out her love for Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" by contrasting it with what she perceived as the themes of modern hip-hop. "I also love that new Kendrick song: 'Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks,'" she said. "I love that because it's not 'Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.' I can't listen to that anymore. That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock' — I am so not that."

At the time, these comments were interpreted as part of Miley's effort to distance herself from her past music style, which drew heavily from hip-hop and was forged by her working alongside rap heavyweights like Mike Will Made-It and Future, especially on her 2013 album Bangerz — a fact that made her comments not particularly well received. But as she recently pointed out, she's grown since then.

Her latest EP, She Is Coming, features Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah. And this week, she took the time to apologize for her past comments via a YouTube comment on a fan's video titled "Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry."

"I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying ... 'this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little' was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene,'" Miley wrote in a reply that the uploader has since pinned to the top of the comments. "There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have alot learn about."

She continued on, apologizing again, calling for unity, and pledging herself to be a "voice for healing, change, and standing up for what's right." "I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused," she wrote. "Simply said; i fucked up and I sincerely apologize."

Miley's words come at a time that's seen her engage with fans and critics more directly via social media. After she dropped She Is Coming late last month, she reportedly called out a critic for an unfavorable review, later deleting the tweets. She's also been heavily promoting her recent starring role in the new Black Mirror episode "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" as well as teasing a forthcoming collaboration between Planned Parenthood, Marc Jacobs, and her Happy Hippie Foundation set to benefit reproductive rights.

Read Miley's entire apology under the YouTube video here.