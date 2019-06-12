GoldLink Travels Around The World On Vast New Album Diaspora, Featuring Tyler, The Creator

(Paul Morigi/WireImage for The Recording Academy)/(Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

GoldLink's 2017 commercial mixtape At What Cost was a preview, just a taste of what the D.C.-bred rapper could bring to the music industry. His sound was sundry and diverse, a global-trek through the many styles of hip-hop and the sounds of soul that surround it. If that was the appetizer for the meal of GoldLink, the entree has finally arrived in the form of Diaspora, his debut studio album that's out today.

Diaspora is 14 tracks long and is massive with its list of collaborators. It features Pusha-T, Tyler, the Creator, Khalid, Ari Pen-Smith, Maleek Berry, Bibi Bourelly, Jay Prince, WSTRN, Wizkid, Jackson Wang, and Lil Nei. It's also vast with its globe of sounds, from the drug rap of "Coke White/Moscow" to the smooth afterparty vibe of "U Say" with Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince. GoldLink has succeeded in furthering his sound on his journey. It's now time to explore his new world as tourists and contribute to its continued existence.

GoldLink's heading out on tour this fall with Tyler, The Creator in support of the latter's recently released album Igor. Jaden Smith and Blood Orange will also be on the trek that kicks off in Seattle on August 30 and wraps up in Houston on October 26.

Listen to GoldLink's new world of an album, Diaspora, up above.