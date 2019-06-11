Halsey Is So Over Hearing About 'Straight Pride'

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Halsey has never been one to shy away from discussing subjects that she feels particularly passionate about, and yesterday (June 10), the pop star once again used her voice to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. In doing so, she also took a strong stance against the homophobic individuals who recently attempted to organize a so-called "straight pride parade" in the midst of Pride Month.

Before saying any words, the "Without Me" singer made her position on the subject clear by stepping out at London’s Electric Ballroom wearing a T-shirt that said "Fuck Your Straight Pride" on the back. The front of the shirt included a photo of a lesbian couple who were assaulted in that same area of London just a few weeks ago. One of the victims of the attack, Melania Geyamont, took to Facebook on June 5 to explain what had happened, saying she and her girlfriend Chris were beaten on a bus by "at least four" men after they refused their requests for them to kiss. From there, things only continued to escalate, and the encounter erupted into a physical and bloody fight.

Last night, the singer — who's been open about her bisexual identity since she rose to fame in 2015 — stood in solidarity with these two women and the entire LGBTQ+ community. She took a moment to address the constant fear that members of the community have no choice but to face head on every single day. In footage captured by a fan, Halsey said, "After the Pride parades are over, and after the bars close their Pride nights, when the glitter is being swept out of the streets, a lot of people get on those trains and on those buses, and they try to wash the rainbows off their bodies, and they're peeling the stickers off their clothes. Because when Pride is over, it's not safe to be gay."

The 24-year-old then proceeded to call out those who've questioned why there isn't a "straight pride parade." "The answer is because if there was one, you wouldn't have to get on the bus and be terrified of getting fucking beaten or killed afterward," she said. "Every fucking day on public transport is a straight pride parade."

What began as a sobering, yet necessary reminder of the hatred faced by the LGBTQ+ community ended as a room enveloped in love and pride. Toward the end of the clip, the singer caught a rainbow flag from the audience and asked her queer fans to make her a promise that they will not live in fear. Together, the crowd then erupted into a beautiful chant: "I will not be afraid!"