Here's A Guide To Future's Three New Impossibly Sad Videos

Who else do you know drops three videos at one time? Future's a different kind of beast, especially now that his new EP, Save Me, is out. Instead of rolling out singles and videos over the span of weeks for the recently released body of work, Future's thrown caution to the wind and released three new videos today (June 11): "Government Official," "Love Thy Enemies," and "Xanax Damage." The visuals, all directed by Henri Alexander Levy, the founder of punk fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimés, are varying degrees of sullen and disgruntled. You may need a pick me up after looking at them. I suggest a snowcone.

"Government Official" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tR2q-L_XZkE First up is "Government Official." The spacey number gets a visual that's about as random as Future's artistic extensions usually come, finding him riding shotgun in a vehicle and then dancing around what looks like an art museum. The camera flashes and different paintings and illustrations are shown, revealing some fantastically creepy and nonsensical work. If Future painted these, he could be the next Picasso.

"Love Thy Enemies" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkjgmkP4c9Q "Love Thy Enemies" is an emotional affair that moves slower. Here, it looks like pain and suffering are the emotions that he wants to get across. Close-ups of his sullen face and the frowns of surrounding women reveal people dealing with "breakups and revelations" as the song so lovingly puts it. You'll just want to buy everyone a snowcone there so that you'll see at least one smile.

"Xanax Damage" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEVl2m8h6a0 The last of the three is "Xanax Damage" that takes things in a more cartoonish direction with the incorporation of classic anime. Future's sad and destroyed again, sighing and crying into a phone while talking to a lover. There are more snapshots of suffering, but instead of in one room, it's across an entire house. We see cell phones submerged in water and spoons with mysterious substances powdered upon them and televisions with anime that no one is paying attention too. It ends with a shot of cartoonish car driving towards the screen. Slightly unsettling.

Future teased Save Me last week with a surprise Instagram announcement. It's his second project of the year following his seventh studio album The Wizrd dropping in January. Last year, he released Wrld on Drugs with Juice Wrld and Beast Mode 2.

