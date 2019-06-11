Jada Pinkett Smith To Receive Trailblazer Award At The 2019 MTV TV & Movie Awards

Courtesy of Jada Pinkett Smith

We know, we know — at this point, it seems like every day there's more news about the rapidly approaching MTV Movie & TV Awards. But seriously, there's less than one week until it all goes down, and there are still some things you absolutely need to know before the star-studded event airs on TV. The latest? Jada Pinkett Smith will be the recipient of this year's Trailblazer Award, which "recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment."

"Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout," said Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo. "She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year's Trailblazer Award."

From launching her own successful — and deeply candid — web talk show (Red Table Talk) alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to being a vocal advocate for human rights and social justice issues, Pinkett Smith has been blazing trails in Hollywood for years.

The actor and producer, who became a prominent figure in the industry in the '90s, rose to superstardom with a standout performance in The Nutty Professor. Ever since, she hasn't slowed down. In 2017, for example, she starred in the comedy flick Girls Trip, which was the highest-grossing comedy movie of the year as well as the first film produced, directed, written, and starring Black actors to gross more than $100 million at the box office.

By now, you're likely just as convinced as we are that Pinkett Smith is fully deserving of this honor, but it gets even better: The actress will be presented the award by none other than her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish, which is sure to make for an epic girl power moment during the big night.

Well, are you counting down the minutes until showtime yet? Us too! The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT, so pick your spot on the couch, gather your favorite snacks, and prepare to celebrate the best TV shows and movies of the year.