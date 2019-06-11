Notorious B.I.G.'s Street In Brooklyn Has Officially Been Named

(Chris Walter/WireImage)

If you head over to Brooklyn, New York, sometime soon, you'll want to head to the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place in Clinton Hill to see and stand on a piece of hip-hop history. Yesterday (June 10), this area gave up its old name and now has a new one that comes from a rapper who has become one of the genre's legends: Christopher 'Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace Way.

The ceremony took place yesterday under the cloudy skies and pelting rain of Brooklyn where Lil Kim, Lil Cease, the rapper's mother, and countless fans gathered with New York City Council member Laurie Cumbo for the official reveal. Lil Kim reportedly spoke at the ceremony. In a video posted on Twitter by BET, the official street sign can be seen hanging from a street light. The timing of the official unveiling couldn't be any better. The rapper's 47th birthday would have been on May 21.

The renaming of the street has been a long time coming. A petition for it was approved by the Brooklyn Community Board and Mayor Bill De Blasio in November.