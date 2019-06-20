Rita Ora Shines In Colorfully Choreographed Video For Tiësto And Jonas Blue Collab 'Ritual'

YouTube/Universal

At the end of May, Tiësto, Jonas Blue, and Rita Ora came together for a glassy piece of EDM-pop called "Ritual" that blends the legendary Dutch DJ's expensive club sound with Blue's pop instincts and Ora's smoky vocalizations.

Now, the trio have released an elaborate new video for the song that finds Ora at the center of a denim dance number like a vintage Gap commercial. There's quite a light show going on behind her and her choreographed squad as well that it's almost hypnotizing.

As the visual expands across three minutes, subtle questions of power dynamics are raised. Sometimes, Ora is leading the pack here but they're all moving in synchronicity along the floor. Other times, they're all contracting and swirling like a school of fish up on a riser, with Ora high above the rest. It's a trip.

"We had such a blast putting together this piece of art for you and I hope you love it as much as I do," Ora wrote on Instagram about the clip, which also showed today on mtvU and MTV Live.

Watch the new "Ritual" video above, then head over to YouTube to read the lyrics under the video, which are arranged in such a way that I'm reminded of the work of the very minimal, meditative 20th century poet Robert Lax. Also a trip.