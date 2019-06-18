MTV Push Live Announces Summer Concert Series Lineup

Getty/Provided

Earlier this month, MTV kicked off its new Push Live campaign with an intimate concert in New York City featuring rising acts Jack Harlow, Phony Ppl, and NanaBcool. It was just the first entry in a series that finds MTV partnering with Live Nation for shows that highlight the next wave of artists breaking through and seizing their time in the spotlight.

Just as MTV's monthly Push campaign has given some shine to innovating artists like Billie Eilish, CNCO, Juice WRLD and more, Push Live aims to do the same — and this summer, you've got two chances to be part of the action.

The next MTV Push Live showcase will go down Wednesday, July 31 with Maggie Lindemann, Willa Amai, Delacey, and Brynn Elliott. A few weeks later, Kevin George, Souly Had, and Snowsa will storm the stage on Thursday, August 15. Both all-ages shows are set to take place at Chelsea Music Hall in New York with doors at 7 p.m. and sets beginning at 8. Find all the ticket info you need here for July and here for August, and get to know the performers below.

JULY 31

Maggie Lindemann https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0w6R0NfeBY The deal: "Now I'm all by myself," this L.A.-based rising singer and songwriter declares on "Friends Go," before asking the ultimate question: "Where did all my friends go?" With a penchant for heartfelt introspection mixed with bouncy backbeats, it almost seems like a rhetorical question — just look at her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

Willa Amai https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OrmzQTeMy4 The deal: You might not know her name, but you likely know Willa Amai's sound, especially if you've seen Netflix's Dumplin'. Her cover of Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" so impressed Dolly herself (and the film's soundtrack co-producer Linda Perry) that Dolly invited Willa, who's still a teen, to sing it with her. Their duet version is gorgeous — as is Willa's thunderous latest single "Trampled Flowers."

Delacey https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJMGJakItf4 The deal: The gauzy embrace of Delacey's "My Man" is indicative of her songwriting prowess — it's a huge mood to get lost in — but so is Halsey's primal, lovelorn "Without Me," which she also had a hand in writing. Delacey cut her teeth in New York, singing at open mics and getting a taste of grit before moving on to greener pastures — namely, penning a No. 1 song and forging a career as her own artist.

Brynn Elliott https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wP4hqkJx5U The deal: Though she wrote her debut EP Time of Our Lives while attending Harvard, Brynn first channeled her songwriting impulses long before that — picking up a family guitar to take a study break in high school. "I got into songwriting and production and that, and I think I just became more of myself," she told MTV News earlier this year.

AUGUST 15