MTV Push Live Announces Summer Concert Series Lineup

Earlier this month, MTV kicked off its new Push Live campaign with an intimate concert in New York City featuring rising acts Jack Harlow, Phony Ppl, and NanaBcool. It was just the first entry in a series that finds MTV partnering with Live Nation for shows that highlight the next wave of artists breaking through and seizing their time in the spotlight.
Just as MTV's monthly Push campaign has given some shine to innovating artists like Billie Eilish, CNCO, Juice WRLD and more, Push Live aims to do the same — and this summer, you've got two chances to be part of the action.
The next MTV Push Live showcase will go down Wednesday, July 31 with Maggie Lindemann, Willa Amai, Delacey, and Brynn Elliott. A few weeks later, Kevin George, Souly Had, and Snowsa will storm the stage on Thursday, August 15. Both all-ages shows are set to take place at Chelsea Music Hall in New York with doors at 7 p.m. and sets beginning at 8. Find all the ticket info you need here for July and here for August, and get to know the performers below.
JULY 31
Maggie Lindemann
The deal: "Now I'm all by myself," this L.A.-based rising singer and songwriter declares on "Friends Go," before asking the ultimate question: "Where did all my friends go?" With a penchant for heartfelt introspection mixed with bouncy backbeats, it almost seems like a rhetorical question — just look at her 3.6 million Instagram followers.
Willa Amai
The deal: You might not know her name, but you likely know Willa Amai's sound, especially if you've seen Netflix's Dumplin'. Her cover of Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" so impressed Dolly herself (and the film's soundtrack co-producer Linda Perry) that Dolly invited Willa, who's still a teen, to sing it with her. Their duet version is gorgeous — as is Willa's thunderous latest single "Trampled Flowers."
Delacey
The deal: The gauzy embrace of Delacey's "My Man" is indicative of her songwriting prowess — it's a huge mood to get lost in — but so is Halsey's primal, lovelorn "Without Me," which she also had a hand in writing. Delacey cut her teeth in New York, singing at open mics and getting a taste of grit before moving on to greener pastures — namely, penning a No. 1 song and forging a career as her own artist.
Brynn Elliott
The deal: Though she wrote her debut EP Time of Our Lives while attending Harvard, Brynn first channeled her songwriting impulses long before that — picking up a family guitar to take a study break in high school. "I got into songwriting and production and that, and I think I just became more of myself," she told MTV News earlier this year.
AUGUST 15
Kevin George
The deal: Connecticut's Kevin George has spent the past few years honing a nocturnal sound marked by his romantic falsetto gliding over glitchy, snap-enriched beats. His 2018 EPs, Hopeless Romantic and Fortina, put him on further down the moody path he chases — and collaborations with Gunna and Chandler Elyse help cement this rising rapper-producer's late-night R&B vibes.
Souly Had
The deal: Raised on rock radio in Upstate New York and eventually drawn to hip-hop because of Mac Miller, Souly Had's songs fizz and twist with peppy production until they don't. And when they don't, they tend toward the subterraneanly extroverted — fitting for a dude who made his first tape, Snow Day, when he was literally snowed inside his house in high school.
Snowsa
The deal: On the first few seconds of Lykke Li's "Sex Money Feelings Die" remix, you can hear just what makes Connecticut rapper Snowsa unique: a detached smoky croon, dangling in its own blurry realm. The seemingly hard-to-Google rapper has also performed under the names Snowprah and Snow LaFlurr, but now she's Snowsa — and though the monikers have shifted, her otherworldly sound has remained a constant.