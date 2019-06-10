Bazzi Set To Bring A Sliver Of 'Paradise' To The MTV Movie & TV Awards Stage

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

The countdown is on for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and even though the awards show is only days away at this point, exciting news about what fans can expect from this year's event continues to unfold. So what is it that fans can totally freak out about this time? Well, another performer was just announced, and we're thrilled to share that Bazzi will be taking the stage during the show to perform his hit song "Paradise."

Despite the awards show being mainly about all our favorite films and shows of the past year (Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones included, obviously), we think we can all agree that no show is complete without an epic roster of performers to play some of our favorite songs of the year. Last month, it was officially announced that Lizzo would be taking the stage — an excellent choice given the success of her most recent album, Cuz I Love You — and now that Bazzi's been announced, it's clear that this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards are not messing around.

In April, the "Mine" singer released an emotional track titled "Caught In The Fire." Days later, the 21-year-old superstar gifted fans with "Paradise" and its corresponding music video. Considering the positive fan reaction, a live televised performance sounds like exactly what diehard Bazzi fans need, and like you, we're looking forward to witnessing a few minutes of paradise in the midst of all the inevitable awards show craziness.

Stoked for both Lizzo and Bazzi's performances? Uh, same. And let's be real: Missing these performances is simply not an option. That being said, it's important to be mindful that the MTV Movie & TV Awards are fast approaching. The show will air on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT, so it's officially time to check your popcorn inventory before the big night!