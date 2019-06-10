Rihanna Really Wants To Be A Mother 'More Than Anything In Life'

(Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty)

Rihanna is a woman of many titles: legendary singer, dancer, businesswoman, and fashion designer are just a few. One thing she isn't yet is a mother to a child. There's no word if that's coming in the near future. But Rihanna made one thing clear in a recent conversation with her Ocean's 8 cast mate Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine: She wants to be a mother.

She's also extremely shy, too. Rihanna and Paulson connected over the phone for an amusing conversation that peeled some of the layers back on Rihanna the person, not just Rihanna the musician. One thing you'll never get from seeing Rihanna's confidence is that she's shy, but as it turns out, this confidence is laced with the same insecurities we all have.

"Because I kind of pretend it's not happening, people read me as being confident. But I'm so shy I don't even want you to know I'm shy," she says. After the conversation steers away from her personality kinks, Rihanna then gets personal. When asked if she wants to be a mother, she simply responds with "more than anything in life." There's no further elaboration on the topic. (As for who's currently romantically involved with? "Google it," Rih says.)

Inevitably, the conversation does turn to music, but Rihanna doesn't budge when prodded about her forthcoming reggae album. "It really does suck that it can't just come out, because I'm working on a really fun one right now," she says. "I'm really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it's complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out." Paulson then asks how much longer the wait will be and Rihanna responds with, "I wish I knew."

That wait is probably going to be quite a while, at least. Rihanna sits on top of a $600 million empire that largely rests on her new luxury fashion house for LVMH, as well as her beauty brand. She unveiled the first pieces for her fashion house last month in Paris. For now, we just have the possible name of the album to latch on to: R9.